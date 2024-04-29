Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 900,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 365,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 311,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 380,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,321. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.