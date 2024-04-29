Ewa LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xperi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xperi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Xperi by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Stock Up 7.3 %

XPER traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $10.68. 371,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,435. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $480.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

