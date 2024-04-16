Private Client Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,106 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

