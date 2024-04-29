Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 705 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.9% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $113.08. The stock had a trading volume of 675,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.