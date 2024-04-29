Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

SYK traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $338.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,180. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.88 and its 200 day moving average is $315.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

