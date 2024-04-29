Investment House LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.90. The stock had a trading volume of 789,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,724. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

