Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. 1,975,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

