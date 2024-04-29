JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. 2,038,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.