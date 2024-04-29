Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $557.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,721. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

