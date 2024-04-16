iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $507.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.