Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.71. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 61,764 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Real Brokerage stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Real Brokerage comprises about 0.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

