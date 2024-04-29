AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.33. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 4,458,270 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

