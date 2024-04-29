Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,788,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 17,747,797 shares.The stock last traded at $8.66 and had previously closed at $7.15.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 30.2 %
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.
