Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,788,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 17,747,797 shares.The stock last traded at $8.66 and had previously closed at $7.15.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 30.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

