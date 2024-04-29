Mather Group LLC. Buys 4,783 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

TGT traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $163.71. 509,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

