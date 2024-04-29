MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,282.38

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,282.38, but opened at $1,250.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,238.53, with a volume of 148,936 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,351.21 and a 200-day moving average of $813.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,452 shares of company stock valued at $120,206,247. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $266,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.