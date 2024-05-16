John P. Zimmer Sells 4,570 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $90,120.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,684.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

