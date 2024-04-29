Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 1,378 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 71,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 99,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,512 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $231.10. 406,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,393. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.