Palmer Knight Co Sells 118 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Palmer Knight Co reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,011,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 223,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 185,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 178,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $145.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

