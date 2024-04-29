Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $58.46 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 4.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $58,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.40. 493,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,824. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.83.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

