Ark Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $141.08 million and $7.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002664 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,487,032 coins and its circulating supply is 180,487,816 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

