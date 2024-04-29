Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.61 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,454,000 after purchasing an additional 476,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 276,183 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TEL traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $142.01. 666,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,381. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

