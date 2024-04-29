iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Naviter Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 484.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,257 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 3.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,537,000 after acquiring an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $107.89. 702,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,687. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

