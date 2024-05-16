ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. 454,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

