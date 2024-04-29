Naviter Wealth LLC Has $23.65 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,904 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 13,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. 449,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,604. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

