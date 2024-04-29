Investment House LLC Purchases New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,836,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,212,000 after purchasing an additional 381,964 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,823,000 after purchasing an additional 709,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 104,032.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,919,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,626,000 after purchasing an additional 405,668 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

