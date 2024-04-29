Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aya Gold & Silver (AYA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE: AYA):

4/23/2024 – Aya Gold & Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$17.00.

4/19/2024 – Aya Gold & Silver had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$18.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Aya Gold & Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.70.

4/17/2024 – Aya Gold & Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

4/16/2024 – Aya Gold & Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$22.00.

4/1/2024 – Aya Gold & Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:AYA traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,767. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.15. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.013981 EPS for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

