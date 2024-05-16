Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 784,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Shares of AGRO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 66,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,835. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
