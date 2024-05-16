IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IF Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.50.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 103,706 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp comprises 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 6.62% of IF Bancorp worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

