Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:BBU.UN traded down C$0.35 on Monday, hitting C$25.87. 32,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,244. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of C$16.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.82.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

