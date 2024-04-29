Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.3 %
TSE:BBU.UN traded down C$0.35 on Monday, hitting C$25.87. 32,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,244. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of C$16.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.82.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
