BTIG Research Increases Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $70.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. 62,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,677. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 107.8% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 146.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

