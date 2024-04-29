NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 93,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.06. 2,650,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

