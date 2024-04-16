Head-To-Head Review: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank 20.34% 16.28% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Independent Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.12 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank $200.50 million 2.41 $59.07 million $2.79 8.29

Independent Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Zions Bancorporation, National Association on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments. The company offers commercial and small business banking services to small- and medium-sized businesses, such as commercial, industrial, and owner-occupied lending and leasing; municipal and public finance services; depository account and cash management services; commercial and small business cards; merchant processing services; corporate trust services; and correspondent banking and international lending services. It also provides capital markets and investment banking services, including loan syndications, foreign exchange services, interest rate derivatives, fixed income securities underwriting, advisory and capital raising, commercial mortgage-backed security conduit lending, and power and project financing; and commercial real estate lending services consisting of term and construction/land development financing for commercial and residential purposes. In addition, the company offers retail banking services comprising residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, installment consumer loans, depository account services, consumer cards, and personal trust services; and wealth management services consisting of investment management, fiduciary and estate, and advanced business succession and estate planning services. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

