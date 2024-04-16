Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

