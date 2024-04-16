Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have commented on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immuneering

Insider Buying and Selling at Immuneering

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,895,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,003.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,895,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,291.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Immuneering by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Immuneering by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth $2,567,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of IMRX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.89.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.