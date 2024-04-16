Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several brokerages have commented on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immuneering
Insider Buying and Selling at Immuneering
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Immuneering by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Immuneering by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter worth $2,567,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Immuneering Price Performance
Shares of IMRX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.89.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.