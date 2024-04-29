iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

QUAL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.05. 716,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

