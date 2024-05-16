Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider John Drayton Wise Sells 5,088 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 289,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insmed by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

