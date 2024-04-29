Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,624 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,173,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,858,000 after acquiring an additional 442,100 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STLA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. 3,936,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

