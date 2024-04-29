iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in April

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,803,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $91.86. 4,845,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,829,010. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
