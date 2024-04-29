iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in April

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,803,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $91.86. 4,845,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,829,010. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after acquiring an additional 474,819 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

