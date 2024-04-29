Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 123,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,253,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,715,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

