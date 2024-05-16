Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Increases By 19.0%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF traded up $78.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,780.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,330.00 and a 12 month high of $2,098.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,495.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,522.18.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.