BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Steven K. Galson Buys 21,940 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after buying an additional 302,270 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 402,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

