Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $576.89. 953,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $573.60 and a 200 day moving average of $530.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.