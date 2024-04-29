Kennon Green & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,037.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.95. 1,590,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

