Essie Whitelaw Sells 600 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.70.
Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.
Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
