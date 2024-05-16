Essie Whitelaw Sells 600 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

