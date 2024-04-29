CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.04. 1,895,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.