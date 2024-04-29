Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.0 %

Flowserve stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.