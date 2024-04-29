Intrust Bank NA Has $2.03 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $909.77. 650,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,435. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $955.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

