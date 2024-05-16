Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.91. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 315,205 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1695 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 326,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

