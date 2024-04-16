Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.58. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

