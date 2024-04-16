Short Interest in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Rises By 18.9%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,190,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 59,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ALTM opened at 3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 4.61. Arcadium Lithium has a 1 year low of 3.90 and a 1 year high of 29.17.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

